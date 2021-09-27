Welcome to the Hot Pod from The Verge

If you haven’t heard, ledge acquired hot pod This month, and former writer and editor Nicolas Quah joins Vulture, our sister publication at Vox Media, as a full-time podcast critic. He’s still publishing there – you can subscribe to his critique newsletter here – but I’ll write hot pod from here on out. I’m excited, and though I know Nick’s legacy and insights are unique, I hope to do it justice. I appreciate your being with me.

i have been here ledge Covering podcasting and audio for almost six years and for the last three. In that time, podcasting has gone from something that exists on the fringe into a full-blown cultural and commercial force. I started ledge as a cyber security reporter, then became a full-time gadget blogger, and eventually plunged into the wider world of “creators”. My natural interest in podcasting (I co-hosted a show here called Why did you press that button?) and radio (I was a college radio kid and still worked at WXRT in Chicago) got me into audio reporting. I’ve linked some of my previous podcasting stories here at the end to give you a better idea of ​​what I’ve been up to and what you can expect to read in future issues.

Here’s the key: As it got bigger, the podcasting world entered a period of flux. Big tech platforms are going into space; Both how the idea of ​​a “podcast” is distributed and how it sounds is evolving; Hollywood stars and literal princes are making the show; And eye-opening, massive deals are being made. I mean, the Paris Hilton podcast is investing in technology and making profits – who would have imagined!

I believe we are witnessing the beginning of a new era of audio, in which more people than ever before are interacting with audio content – ​​whether it is through a traditional podcast chat show, a live room on the clubhouse , a YouTube video, or Siri talking into their ears. Audio is going mainstream, and I plan to chronicle the bumpy road until that moment. Drama, infighting, tech companies wrangling over show deals, and scuffles over the future of the industry. With your help, I plan to guide all of us through these changes. Hopefully we’ll have some fun along the way.

Among the questions I hope to answer are: Who will win in this audio meditation battle? Who will make money? Who has the podcast? What happens to indie podcasters? What happens to the open ecosystem of podcasting? Are we experiencing a “pivot of audio” that ends up like a disastrous “pivot of video”? Is it all bubble?

my employer, ledge, and all of us who work here are well-versed in covering Big Tech and the ways in which it affects our behavior, livelihoods and the world. and we all want to see hot pod Grow in a variety of ways – perhaps that means more frequent audio-adjacent product reviews from our stellar team or longer features with baller art from our always-impressive creative staff. But a paid newsletter is new to us, so first, we need to learn how to do it and what you all like and need from it. hot pod.

so for now, hot pod It will include pretty much the same coverage it has always done well. I will cover the stories you need to read and provide additional reporting and commentary around them. I hope you all know and believe in me and that you feel comfortable having a conversation about what you are reading. I am open to feedback, suggestions and criticism.

Here are some stories I’m particularly proud of, which I hope provide some concrete examples of what I’m talking about briefly in this first newsletter.

The first is about Anchor’s sponsorship tool with no sponsors other than Spotify. I liked this story because it’s a glimpse inside the Spotify machine — what it’s like for podcasters to use the platform and how Spotify’s lofty podcast ambitions are playing out.

The second is my first podcasting story — one about NPR’s ad-tracking technology, RAD. It was a bizarre piece that hinged on the idea that NPR needed a buy-in from the major podcast app to be successful. Apple still hasn’t bought into it, and neither has Spotify. We no longer hear NPR talking about RAD. This is what set up Big Tech’s power dynamics in podcasting and hinted at the upcoming battle over podcast privacy and ad tracking – another topic I hope to cover.

And finally, here’s a feature about “Podcasting hype house from hell”. It took months to report this story and this was where the business goes – Himalaya is launching in the US, it’s rolling out HiStudios, and then HiStudios and Himalaya are splitting up – visible from the outside But there was a lot going on inside (like drug use, podcast conventions gone wrong, and even the appearance of an ice sculpture bong). The podcast industry, like every creative industry, is made up of characters—and getting to know those characters can tell you a lot about the business.

I have many more links – feel free to check out my Twitter! – But this column is already getting long. This post is a version of last Tuesday’s free newsletter, and going forward I will continue to publish the free newsletter every Tuesday – with related columns here on theverge.com – followed by premium, paid editions on Thursdays and Fridays. (You can subscribe to those here.)





Now, as I said, always feel free to reach out to me. i’m on twitter @ashleyrcarman and email ashley(at)theverge.com. I hope to see you all soon!