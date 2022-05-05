Wells Fargo Championship live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online and without cable



The build up to the PGA Championship begins in earnest this weekend as a strong line up takes to the fairways of the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy comes into this year’s tournament as defending champion and favourite. Fans in the US can watch every single session on ESPN+. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch a Wells Fargo Championship live stream from abroad too.

McIlroy returns to action for the first time since ending as runner up at last month’s Masters and will be looking to win this tournament for the fourth time. In-form Canadian Corey Conners is meanwhile well backed for a strong showing, having finished in the top 35 in all six of his starts since March, alongside last year’s runners-up Abraham Ancer and Tony Finau.

The TPC Potomac is a tricky par 71 that traditionally doesn’t favour the game’s big hitters. The Wells Fargo will be there as a one off this year ahead of next weekend’s major at Southern Hills. The weekend’s eventual winner will need to show plenty of guile for the lion’s share of the hefty $9 million purse.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Wells Fargo Championship live stream online, so that you won’t miss a moment.

