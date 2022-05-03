Wendy Williams at Met Gala afterparty — after teasing TV return



Wendy Williams looks ready to return to the small screen.

The embattled daytime star, 57, was in high spirits as she stepped out at the official Met Gala afterparty on Monday night — nine months after she last hosted her eponymous “The Wendy Williams Show.”

The New Jersey native looked happy and healthy, stunning in a low-cut silk frock as she arrived at the festivities with blogger pal Jason Lee.

The brunette was later seen laughing in a video posted to Lee’s Instagram page — with the footage sure to please the TV queen’s concerned fans.

Williams went off the air last summer and has not returned amid a battle with Graves’ disease and other undisclosed health issues.

She has also been embroiled in a feud with Wells Fargo, who locked her out of her accounts back in January, claiming she was an “incapacitated person” who needs guardianship.

Williams appeared in high spirits, cutting an eye-catching figure in a busty frock. Her appearance comes just weeks after she teased a TV comeback at a dinner in the Big Apple. North Woods / BACKGRID

Earlier this year, former “The View” star Sherri Shepherd took over hosting duties from Williams while she was on leave. It was recently announced that Williams’ show will not return at all next season, and will be replaced by a new program helmed by Shepherd.

Meanwhile, Williams’ surprise appearance at the star-studded afterparty comes just two weeks after she teased a TV comeback.

Last month, the veteran star was seen at the upmarket Fresco by Scotto restaurant in Manhattan, purportedly telling pals she’s ready to return to the small screen.

“She’s ready to get back to work,” an inside source told Page Six. “When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

“She’s planting her roots back in New York and you’ll see a lot more of her. She’s very comfortable, and is enjoying life again. She took some time off and now she’s ‘out with the old and in with the new.’ It’s like a rebirth,” the source added.