Few of the game’s cathedrals change as much as the golf course. They are not only subject to nature, but also to ownership and to the designers they hire to change course.

Wentworth Club’s West Course has a century of history, having opened in 1922 in Surrey, England. This week it will be the home of the BMW PGA Championship, but not all courses originally designed by Harry S. Colt. Relic, one of golf architecture’s most iconic names. Since 2005, the curriculum has undergone several redesigns by Ernie Els Design.

“It could be argued that Colt is the best and most influential architect of all time,” said Andy Johnson of the golf architecture site Fried Egg.

Yet some golfers said that Wentworth was not one of the Colt’s gems. Colt’s roster includes the New Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in England, Swinley Forest Golf Club in England and the Eden Course in St Andrews, Scotland.