Few of the game’s cathedrals change as much as the golf course. They are not only subject to nature, but also to ownership and to the designers they hire to change course.
Wentworth Club’s West Course has a century of history, having opened in 1922 in Surrey, England. This week it will be the home of the BMW PGA Championship, but not all courses originally designed by Harry S. Colt. Relic, one of golf architecture’s most iconic names. Since 2005, the curriculum has undergone several redesigns by Ernie Els Design.
“It could be argued that Colt is the best and most influential architect of all time,” said Andy Johnson of the golf architecture site Fried Egg.
Yet some golfers said that Wentworth was not one of the Colt’s gems. Colt’s roster includes the New Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in England, Swinley Forest Golf Club in England and the Eden Course in St Andrews, Scotland.
Colt’s genius as an architect was what was called routing – or sequences of holes – in his courses. He was able to pierce the terrain that took advantage of the natural drama of the topography, but he also used hazards that “created alternate lines of play,” Johnson said.
“You can go over the bunkers and have a more direct path to the hole or you can go around them, which makes it harder to score because it pushes up your angle of attack.”
Colt’s achievement as an architect was in his ability to make inland courses as interesting as the seaside links courses where the game was invented.
The blending of hazards into the natural environment of a course helped to create vitality and interest in courses that in some ways did not exist before.
What makes Wentworth special are the nostalgia. It is the site of the European Tour’s headquarters and hosted the Ryder Cup and was home to the World Match Play Championship.
Yet for the entire history of Wentworth, including building a bunker for the British government if he had to flee London during World War II, it has remained one of the world’s most iconic landmarks as a golf course.
The course underwent a major renovation in 2009, but the result was not popular and players saved the changes. “We definitely had a lot of sleepless nights on this one,” said Greg Letts of Ernie Ells Design, and in 2017 Ells and his team were brought in to do it again.
Working with the European Tour, Els went back to the course and softened the changes, and Letsche said the course now presented a rigorous but fair test of golf.
“The Colt was very good in his early routing,” he said, “and his balance of par 3 and 4 and 5 speaks volumes of his understanding of strategy.”
Letsche said that Colt worked hard to ensure a variety of distances for each of those holes, and that he and Els studied old photographs of the course to make sure they could restore the course to its original vision. as well as modernizing it.
One of the challenges for Els and Letsche was to renovate a course that could challenge the best players in the world and was not intimidating to club members.
“You have to have a balance,” said Letsche. “You need to have strategic values for the professional, but then you have to make it fun and playable, with different angles on the green, so that aging baby boomers and beginners can feed the ball on the green.”
In short, Letsche said, a designer should create two courses—one for tournament golf and one for all others. He said the pros will be tested this week on a course the Colts intended to play in.
