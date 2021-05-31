‘We’re Free Because They Were Brave’

A day put aside to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans, Memorial Day 2021 was particularly poignant a 12 months after many memorial ceremonies — and plenty of household journeys and barbecues — had been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parades that had been canceled in 2020 had been again in 2021. Companies held on-line final 12 months resumed in particular person this 12 months. Vacation visitors returned, as did seaside outings — a minimum of in elements of the nation not cursed with chilly, wet climate.

President Biden honored the fallen at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery, delivering an emotional speech below a blue, sunlit sky only a day after the five-year anniversary of the loss of life of his son Beau, who had served in Iraq. “It may possibly damage to recollect, however the damage is how we really feel, and the way we heal,” Mr. Biden stated after inserting a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns. He referred to as on Individuals to maintain the fallen members of the navy of their minds. “We’re free as a result of they had been courageous,” he stated.