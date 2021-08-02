‘We’re Living in Hell’: Inside Mexico’s Most Terrified City

FRESNILLO, Mexico – The violence was already terrifying, she said, when grenades exploded outside her church in broad daylight about five years ago. Then the city’s children were kidnapped, disappearing without a trace. Then the bodies of those executed were dumped in the streets of the city.

And then came the day last month when gunmen broke into her house, dragged her 15-year-old son and two of his friends outside and shot them, leaving Guadalupe – who didn’t want her. full name be published out of fear of men – too terrified to leave home.

“I don’t want the night to come,” she said, through tears. “Living with fear is not life at all. “

For most of the people of Fresnillo, a mining town in central Mexico, a frightening existence is the only one they know; 96 percent of residents say they don’t feel safe, the highest percentage of any city in Mexico, according to a recent survey by Mexico’s national statistics agency.