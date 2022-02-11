‘We’re not backing down’: Canadian truckers share message to Trudeau



Canadian truckers protesting in Ottawa want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to know they will not leave until mandates are lifted, they told Gadget Clock.

“We’re not caving in, we’re not moving, we’re not backing down,” Canadian trucker Joshua Singh told Gadget Clock.

Truckers have been protesting in Ottawa for over two weeks as part of the “Freedom Convoy,” calling for an end to the government’s COVID-19 mandates. Trudeau demanded the “illegal blockades and occupations” stop, and Ontario declared a state of emergency Friday morning.

but truckers told Gadget Clock they won’t leave until they get what they came for.

“Just know that every trucker out here, we’re willing to go to jail, we’re willing to lose our trucks,” Singh told Gadget Clock. “Nothing is going to stop us from accomplishing what we came here to do.”

Police have been handing out tickets but truckers will “just pay them,” he added.

Many truckers were frustrated, feeling Trudeau has not been willing to talk to them.

“Come to the table,” trucker John Lammers told Gadget Clock. “At least, meet with our people, our leaders.”

“He’s hiding,” he continued.

Sitting beside his husky, a trucker named Doug said: “I’m getting frustrated that the government can’t step up and do something and speak to us about what’s going on and why we’re here.”

Asked what it would take for the truckers to leave, all said: dropping the mandates.

The message is clear, but they’re not even coming close to something, trucker Eric Mueller, told Gadget Clock. “There’s no communication, nothing.”

Every truck driver that spoke to Gadget Clock said they would stay as long as it took.

“It’s just a matter of time until they realize that,” Singh told Gadget Clock. “We’re used to being out on the road for weeks at a time, so it’s not phasing us one bit, and with the amount of support they were getting from locals and people all around the world, we’re just being encouraged more. and more every day. “

“It’s not a matter of who’s gonna win,” Singh told Gadget Clock. “We already won, we sparked that fire.”

Former trucker Kate Weib, sitting alongside her trucker husband, said: “For us to leave here is not an option.”

Canadian trucker Natalie told Gadget Clock: “We’re not giving up.”