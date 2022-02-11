World

‘We’re not backing down’: Canadian truckers share message to Trudeau

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘We’re not backing down’: Canadian truckers share message to Trudeau
Written by admin
‘We’re not backing down’: Canadian truckers share message to Trudeau

‘We’re not backing down’: Canadian truckers share message to Trudeau

OTTAWA, Ontario – Canadian truckers protesting in Ottawa want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to know they will not leave until mandates are lifted, they told Gadget Clock.

“We’re not caving in, we’re not moving, we’re not backing down,” Canadian trucker Joshua Singh told Gadget Clock.

WATCH:

Truckers have been protesting in Ottawa for over two weeks as part of the “Freedom Convoy,” calling for an end to the government’s COVID-19 mandates. Trudeau demanded the “illegal blockades and occupations” stop, and Ontario declared a state of emergency Friday morning.

but truckers told Gadget Clock they won’t leave until they get what they came for.

“Just know that every trucker out here, we’re willing to go to jail, we’re willing to lose our trucks,” Singh told Gadget Clock. “Nothing is going to stop us from accomplishing what we came here to do.”

CANADIAN TRUCKERS FEEL VILIFIED BY TRUDEAU

Police have been handing out tickets but truckers will “just pay them,” he added.

Many truckers were frustrated, feeling Trudeau has not been willing to talk to them.

“Come to the table,” trucker John Lammers told Gadget Clock. “At least, meet with our people, our leaders.”

“He’s hiding,” he continued.

Trucks line the downtown streets of Ottawa on the 14th day of the "Freedom Convoy"

Trucks line the downtown streets of Ottawa on the 14th day of the “Freedom Convoy”
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Sitting beside his husky, a trucker named Doug said: “I’m getting frustrated that the government can’t step up and do something and speak to us about what’s going on and why we’re here.”

READ Also  Some School Districts Are Defying State Bans on Mask Mandates

Asked what it would take for the truckers to leave, all said: dropping the mandates.

Trucker Eric Mueller wants Trudeau to know the truckers will not back down

Trucker Eric Mueller wants Trudeau to know the truckers will not back down
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

The message is clear, but they’re not even coming close to something, trucker Eric Mueller, told Gadget Clock. “There’s no communication, nothing.”

A trucker hangs thank you notes received from supporters of the movement on the side of his truck

A trucker hangs thank you notes received from supporters of the movement on the side of his truck
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Every truck driver that spoke to Gadget Clock said they would stay as long as it took.

“It’s just a matter of time until they realize that,” Singh told Gadget Clock. “We’re used to being out on the road for weeks at a time, so it’s not phasing us one bit, and with the amount of support they were getting from locals and people all around the world, we’re just being encouraged more. and more every day. “

John Lammers, a trucker for roughly 25 years

John Lammers, a trucker for roughly 25 years
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s not a matter of who’s gonna win,” Singh told Gadget Clock. “We already won, we sparked that fire.”

Former trucker Kate Weib, sitting alongside her trucker husband, said: “For us to leave here is not an option.”

Canadian trucker Natalie parked in her blue truck

Canadian trucker Natalie parked in her blue truck
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Canadian trucker Natalie told Gadget Clock: “We’re not giving up.”

Vehicles block roads in downtown Ottawa on the 14th day of demonstrations

Vehicles block roads in downtown Ottawa on the 14th day of demonstrations
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

READ Also  Time Out New York Shares Top Things To Do In NYC The Week Of Christmas – Gadget Clock

#backing #Canadian #truckers #share #message #Trudeau

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Arson Charges in Queensland Quarantine Hotel Fire

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment