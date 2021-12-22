Were once seen together, now in Goa, Kejriwal said, Mamta Banerjee is not in the race

The Aam Aadmi Party participated in the 2017 Goa Assembly elections as well but could not win a single seat. On the other hand, TMC will fight on all 40 seats in the Goa Assembly elections this time.

Assembly elections are due in Goa early next year. Aam Aadmi Party is also busy in its preparations regarding this election. AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if our government comes to power in next year’s Goa Assembly elections, we will give a “corruption-free and honest” government in the state.

Let us tell you that Arvind Kejriwal, who once appeared on political platforms with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has targeted the TMC regarding the Goa Assembly elections. He said that the party that came three months ago is nowhere in the race.

TMC does not have one percent vote share: Arvind Kejriwal said, “According to me, the TMC government does not even have 1% vote share. That party has come to Goa 3 months ago, such democracy does not work. For democracy you have to work among the people. TMC will be up in your eyes but I don’t think they are standing anywhere in the race.”

Goa will be corruption free: Apart from this, Kejriwal said that in the last 27 years Congress, 15 years BJP and 15 years MGP looted Goa. If our government is formed, we will give you honest government. He said that Goa will be corruption free after our government comes. If ministers or MLAs are found asking for bribe, they will not be spared from punishment.

“If AAP comes to power in Goa, its government will stop even small-scale corruption by providing door-to-door services,” Kejriwal claimed. Giving the example of Delhi, he said, “In Delhi we have already started door-to-door delivery of services. All government services will be available at your doorstep.

"On the basis of posters, you cannot win elections. You need to work and take your achievements to the people while seeking votes.