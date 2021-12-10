Were the laws withdrawn because of electoral compulsion? Anjana Om Kashyap asked Rakesh Tikait a question and got such an answer

An old interview of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait with senior journalist Anjana Om Kashyap is going viral. In this, she asks the reason behind the return of the law.

Farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi for more than a year have finally decided to return home. The United Kisan Morcha has also announced to end the agitation. The Morcha has said that on December 11, the agitating farmers will be removed from the borders of Delhi. According to the letter received by the leaders of United Kisan Morcha, the central government has assured the farmers of legal guarantee on MSP and withdrawal of police case.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was also continuously demanding this. With this announcement, an old interview of Rakesh Tikait with senior journalist Anjana Om Kashyap is going viral. Anjana Om Kashyap had asked the question, ‘Tell me what will be the role of this movement in the elections of Uttar Pradesh. Because the opposition is constantly saying that these laws have been withdrawn due to electoral compulsion. Now what is your role in the election?

In response to this, the farmer leader replied, ‘We have said that in 3-4 months, the government has made up its mind to talk. Now this movement is moving towards a solution. When elections come, we will talk about elections later. There is no use in hurrying to know what will be the role of our people. We do not have to contest elections. Now whoever wants to enter the election fray, see for yourself. If we do not speak against the BJP and Yogi Adityanath sitting in the government, then against whom will we speak?

Rakesh Tikait further said, ‘If it comes to our electricity payment, the price of sugarcane, then we will ask Yogi Adityanath only. What’s the use if you speak against the Congress in a BJP ruled state? We are not against any party or individual. We fight for our rights. Our demands were not only for the withdrawal of the law. Our demand was also regarding MSP.

Let us tell you, the United Kisan Morcha said, a review meeting will be held on January 15 in this regard. In this, the idea of ​​​​how many promises of the government are implemented will be considered. If the promises are not seen to be fulfilled, then there will be agitation again.