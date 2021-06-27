Were women not allowed to work in the Kapoor family?

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has worked in many superhit films. She was one of the top actresses of Bollywood in her time. Karisma made her Bollywood debut with ‘Prem Qaidi’. She has also won National and Filmfare Awards for her acting. Although there have been many veteran actors from the Kapoor family, but Karisma was the first daughter of the Kapoor family to work in films. In such a situation, he was once asked whether the women of the Kapoor family were forbidden to work?

Also read: Before becoming a mother, Anushka Sharma had placed a condition in front of Virat Kohli

Reply to Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor gave a strong answer to this question. In her reply, Karisma said, “I think it was kind of a myth that women from the Kapoor family are not allowed to work. My mother and Neetu aunt wanted to settle down, so they stopped working.” After this Karishma says, “But Geeta Bali ji and Jennifer ji worked in our family. I think there was a big gap here because my father’s sisters were not interested in working in films at all.”

family supported me

Karisma Kapoor further said, “That’s why it had become a myth that women of the Kapoor family don’t work in films. Then it was me who had to work in films and I think my family supported me a lot.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra wanted to marry cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin

husband bid

Let us tell you that apart from films, Karisma Kapoor was also in the headlines for her married life. After breaking the engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor entered her life. Sanjay was already divorced and had two children. Both got married with much fanfare. The marriage of both lasted for 11 years. However, Karishma was not happy in this marriage. He was being treated badly. She once revealed that while on honeymoon her husband had tried to do her bidding. When the water went above her head, Karishma got divorced.

#women #allowed #work #Kapoor #family