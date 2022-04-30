West Bank security guard fatally shot by Palestinian assailants



Palestinian militants shot dead a security guard at the entrance to a ghetto in the occupied West Bank on Friday evening, according to Israeli doctors.

The Israeli military said Saturday morning that the attackers entered the Ariel settlement and shot dead a guard at its post. The military then chased the attackers in the West Bank.

Friday’s attack was the latest in a series of killings of Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank in the past two months, killing 14 Israelis.

The terrorist group Hamas has praised the deadly shootings but has not claimed responsibility.

“The operation proves that there is a revolution going on in the whole West Bank,” said spokesman Hazem Qasim. “This is a real implementation of our people’s declaration that Jerusalem is a red line.”

In a separate incident, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during a clash in the village of Ajoun near the town of Kalkiliya on Saturday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians erupted this month at a synagogue in Jerusalem, where Palestinian worshipers are embroiled in daily clashes with Israeli police.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinians hurled stones at the holy site and Israeli police fired rubber-coated bullets.

According to police, Palestinians began throwing stones and fireworks at a heavily guarded gate inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is the Western Wall, a holy place where Jews can pray. Police then entered the compound and fired rubber-coated bullets.

The clashes ended about an hour later when other Palestinians in the compound persuaded both sides to stop their attacks. More than 40 people were injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency Services. Israeli police say three people have been arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report