West Bengal: Another altercation between Mamta Banerjee and Governor, CM said – Dhankhar was blocked on Twitter – West Bengal: Another altercation between Mamta Banerjee and Governor, CM said

However, a few hours before Mamta has accused the Governor and the Center of spying on the government, BJP’s Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar had leveled this allegation on the government. He said that the government was spying on him.

In the politics of Bengal, the ongoing dispute between the Governor and the CM is taking new dimensions. Sometimes Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressing dissatisfaction with the work of CM Mamta Banerjee, showers on the officers and sometimes Mamta is seen warning them from public forums. Mamta has once again objected to the functioning of the Governor. She said that now she does not even read the tweets of the governor. He has even blocked Governor Dhankhar on Twitter.

Mamta Banerjee was informing the media on Monday about the easing of restrictions related to Corona. Then he also took out anger on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Banerjee said that on one hand the central government is monitoring from Pegasus and on the other hand the governor is spying from his level. Governor writes anything on Twitter. The officers are told baseless things. The CM said in a stern tone that the governor behaves as if we are all his slaves.

Mamta said that she has complained to the Center many times about the way the Governor is working. Many times letters have been written to the PM about him. Told them that they are not listening. I also went to him and talked to him. They are troubling us continuously. He has suppressed many files. He comments on the decisions of the government. His attitude is not good.

Guv WB : Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India” pic.twitter.com/gGDf3doAyJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

Guv WB: CM@MamataOfficialIs constitutionally ordained to discharge “duty” under Article 167 of the constitution to impart information on Pandemic Purchase Scam and other issues. Guv conveyed that no information, once sought by him, can be screened by the Government. pic.twitter.com/Z5svPgwE2a — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 30, 2022

Significantly, there has been a conflict between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Mamta Banerjee for a long time. The Governor keeps giving statements in the media regarding the functioning of the government. Recently, he warned the officers and said that they do not know what is the power of the Governor’s House. There has been a strong objection from Mamta Banerjee regarding this. Mamta Banerjee says that Jagdeep Dhankhar makes statements breaking the traditions and withholds the files of the government.

However, a few hours before Mamta has accused the Governor and the Center of spying on the government, BJP’s Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar had leveled this allegation on the government. He said that the government was spying on him. On the other hand, soon after Mamta’s press briefing, the Governor posted on Twitter and told the government his constitutional powers.