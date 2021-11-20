West Bengal: BJP’s Tathagata Roy now spoke of farewell, said I will keep silent till the civic elections, know the whole matter

Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy has said that he is currently bidding farewell to the Bengal BJP unit. Roy has been blaming the local leadership for the BJP’s defeat in Bengal elections.

After the defeat in West Bengal, many big leaders of BJP have either left the party, or are preparing to leave. In this sequence, senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy is also talking about Farewell.

Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy, who has taken a jibe at the Bengal BJP leadership since its defeat in the Assembly polls, said on Saturday that he has decided to “farewell” the BJP state unit for the time being. Roy said he would keep quiet till the municipal election results in Bengal.

However, sources close to him have said that Roy’s word “farewell” does not mean that he is leaving the party. Sources said Roy was trying to say that he would stop attacking the state leadership for the time being, as his criticism was causing embarrassment to the party.

Earlier this week, Tathagata Roy had said the party would become extinct if the BJP did not change its ways in Bengal. He said on Twitter- “I am not writing on Twitter to hear applause from people. I was doing this to apprise the party of the fact that some leaders got swayed by women and money. Now only the results will speak. I will wait for the municipal results. Farewell, for now, West Bengal BJP”.

Let us tell you that since the defeat, Roy has been vehemently criticizing the local BJP leadership. After blaming the local leadership for the defeat, Roy had said that Kailash-Dilip-Shiv-Arvind (KDSA) has dragged the names of our Prime Minister and Home Minister into the mud and defamed the name of the world’s largest political party. .

However, this dispute is not one sided. Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has also targeted Tathagata Roy for these criticisms. Responding to these allegations, Ghosh had said that if he is upset then why does not he leave the party.