West Bengal Board Class 10, 12 Exams Likely To Be Cancelled, Announcement Soon





Kolkata: Amid rising calls for to cancel the West Bengal Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams, reviews recommend that the federal government is prone to cancel the examinations. The skilled committee, fashioned by the federal government to resolve whether or not the board exams are potential on this pandemic scenario, has instructed that it's going to not be potential to conduct the examinations presently. The report additionally incorporates a number of proposals on the strategy of evaluation as a substitute of testing.

To recall, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated that the state authorities has determined to conduct the Madhyamik and Increased Secondary examination within the second week of August and final week of July respectively the place solely examinations of the obligatory topics might be taken, leaving the faculties to present marks for the extra topics based mostly on the interior evaluation.

The chief minister had additionally stated that the time tenure of each the exams might be 1.5 hours as a substitute of three hours. "There are 15 obligatory topics and 37 further topics within the three streams. We've got determined to take exams solely of the obligatory topics that are prone to take 16 days. The numbers of the extra topics might be given by the respective faculties," she had stated.

On Wednesday, the day when the examination schedule for Madhyamik and Increased Secondary was speculated to be introduced, the state authorities postponed the announcement and fashioned an skilled committee to evaluate your complete scenario and submit a report inside 72 hours on the likelihood and mechanism of conducting the exams on this corona scenario.

Within the committee, high board officers together with President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of West Bengal Council for Increased Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) Mohua Das and Chairperson of West Bengal Fee for the Safety of Youngster Rights Ananya Chakraborty have been the members.

Other than that there might be docs who’re working with Covid sufferers, baby psychologists and members of various NGOs who work primarily with the youngsters and teen-agers.