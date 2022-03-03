West Bengal Board: Dates of Class XII Examinations may change, find out the details here – West Bengal Board WH Council is likely to review the dates of Class XII Board Examinations

Education

21 hours ago
A senior official said the West Bengal Council of Higher Education would review the schedule of Class XII board examinations, which will be held offline from April 2, to avoid possible conflicts with other medical and engineering entrance exam dates. Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), said, “Many higher secondary students sit for the national entrance examination together, and so the council is considering changing the schedule of board examinations. It is still working.”

“Nothing has been decided yet. We will find out this factor and evaluate it and make recommendations to the state government. A final decision is likely to be taken next week,” he said.

Bhattacharya said that no change in the dates of Class XII board examinations would be hasty and uncontrolled.

The pre-board examination will start from March 10 here
Pre-examinations for Class X and XII in government schools in Delhi will start from March 10 and will continue till March 25. Regarding the board’s pre-examination, the Directorate of Education has issued a circular stating that the schedule will be the same for morning, evening and normal shift schools. The morning shift exams will run from 10:30 to 12:30 and the evening shift pre-board exams will run from 3:30 to 5:30.

The Directorate of Education has said that studies will continue for all classes in all schools during the exams. This includes both sections of the board. The Directorate has also released pre-board examination dates for all government schools, government aided schools and NDMC schools in this regard. The 10th English and 12th Physics and Political Science examinations will be held on March 10. At the same time, the final examination of 10th Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi and 12th class Sociology and Engineering Graphics will be held on March 25.

