West Bengal Board Exams 2021 For Class 10, 12 Won’t Be Held In June, Revised Schedule Soon





Kolkata: In the wake of the rising instances of coronavirus and prolonged lockdown, the West Bengal Council of Increased Secondary Training (WBCHSE) on Saturday, postponed class 10 and sophistication 12 board exams till additional orders. Nevertheless, a brand new date sheet and revised schedule will likely be introduced later. The transfer to postpone the exams has been taken in view of the COVID pandemic. Additionally Learn – Believed To Be Useless, Covid Constructive Girl Comes Again To Life Minutes Earlier than Cremation

As per the updates from the WBCHSE, the West Bengal Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 and 12 will likely be held when the scenario improves within the state. Giving additional particulars, West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Banerjee mentioned the dates will likely be notified round two weeks upfront. Additionally Learn – Whole Lockdown in West Bengal Until Could 30 | Full Listing of Restrictions, Tips Right here

West Bengal board exams for Class 10, 12 won’t be held in June, revised schedule to be introduced later: Official Additionally Learn – Delhi Begins Oxygen Concentrator Banks in Each District, to Present Residence Supply to COVID Sufferers — Press Belief of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2021

Earlier, the WBCHSE had introduced that the West Bengal Class 10 exams will begin from June 1. The Council had additionally introduced that class 12 board exams at house facilities will begin from June 15. Nevertheless, each the exams have been placed on maintain now.