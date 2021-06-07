West Bengal Board Exams of Class 10 And Class 12 Cancelled, Check Important Updates Here





Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday introduced the cancellation of Class 12 and Class 10 board examinations. Whereas addressing the media, the chief minister stated that the analysis course of format might be introduced inside 7 days. Experiences had earlier prompt that the skilled committee, fashioned by the federal government to resolve whether or not the board exams are potential on this pandemic scenario, has prompt that it’ll not be potential to conduct the examinations right now. The report additionally contained a number of proposals on the strategy of evaluation as a substitute of testing. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Board Exams 2021: Mamata Banerjee Govt Types Professional Committee In search of Opinion

To recall, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated that the state authorities has determined to conduct the Madhyamik and Increased Secondary examination within the second week of August and final week of July respectively the place solely examinations of the obligatory topics might be taken, leaving the colleges to provide marks for the extra topics primarily based on the interior evaluation. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Class 12 Examination Newest Information: Examination From Residence Could also be on Playing cards For Class XII HS College students

The chief minister had additionally stated that the time tenure of each the exams might be 1.5 hours as a substitute of 3 hours. “There are 15 obligatory topics and 37 extra topics within the three streams. We now have determined to take exams solely of the obligatory topics that are prone to take 16 days. The numbers of the extra topics might be given by the respective colleges,” she had stated. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Issuing Covid Vaccination Certificates to 18-44 12 months Olds With Mamata Banerjee’s Picture. Here’s Why

On Wednesday, the day when the examination schedule for Madhyamik and Increased Secondary was purported to be introduced, the state authorities postponed the announcement and fashioned an skilled committee to evaluation your complete scenario and submit a report inside 72 hours on the likelihood and mechanism of conducting the exams on this corona scenario.

Within the committee, prime board officers together with President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of West Bengal Council for Increased Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) Mohua Das and Chairperson of West Bengal Fee for the Safety of Little one Rights Ananya Chakraborty had been the members.

Other than that there might be medical doctors who’re working with Covid sufferers, baby psychologists and members of totally different NGOs who work primarily with the youngsters and teen-agers.