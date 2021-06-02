West Bengal Board Students Demand Cancelation of Class 12 Exams, Decision Likely Soon





Kolkata: After the Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) cancelled the category 12 examinations, college students from totally different state boards have additionally began demanding the cancellation of the HSC examinations of their respective states. Earlier immediately, states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh introduced the cancelation of the Class 12 examination owing to the present scenario rose attributable to pandemic. Additionally Learn – ‘Clarify Causes For Skipping Assembly Referred to as by PM Modi’, Centre Points Discover to Alapan Bandopadhyay

West Bengal board college students have additionally been requesting the state authorities to cancel the board examinations in keeping with the CBSE. Many college students took to Twitter and urged the Mamata authorities to cancel the examination this 12 months in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic scenario. Additionally Learn – Alapan Bandopadhyay Retires as Bengal Chief Secretary, Appointed As CM Mamata’s New Advisor

(*12*) #cancelwb12thboardexams2021#cancelwbboardexam2021 #WBCHSE @MamataOfficial @AdvMamtaSharma @basu_bratya @narendramodi

Please assist to cancel all board

Together with West Bengal 🙏

cbse the primary board of India cancel examination however wbchse nonetheless need take examination, save us pic.twitter.com/6t07CGozg7 Additionally Learn – ‘Not Releasing Chief Secretary at This Essential Hour’: Mamata Writes to PM Modi — Freedom Fighter (@iwitheveryone) June 2, 2021

Are West Bengal Students not human beings? Additionally they want justice. Most state boards have cancelled class tenth board exams. @MamataOfficial you need to present others that the schooling system is so good on this state? #cancelwbboardexams2021 — _Chandrima_ (@chandrima_45) June 2, 2021

Earlier immediately, the Bengal authorities mentioned that the West Bengal Board can be saying the revised schedule for Madhyamik or class 10 and better secondary or class 12 board exams quickly.

The West Bengal Board was to carry a gathering at 2 pm immediately, nonetheless, it has been rescheduled for later because the CBSE and CISCE yesterday night introduced to cancel class 12 board exams.