West Bengal Class 11 Exam News: Students to be PROMOTED to Class 12 by July 15 Amid Cancellation of Exams

West Bengal Class 11 Exam Information: Students to be PROMOTED to Class 12 by July 15 Amid Cancellation of Exams

West Bengal Class 11 Exam Information: The West Bengal Council of Increased Secondary Training (WBCHSE) had in April canceled the annual examination of Class 11 and stated all college students will be promoted to Class 12. In the meantime, the Council has requested college authorities to full the formalities relating to the promotion of college students from class 11 to the following class by July 15.

The council had on April 30 stated that the annual examination to promote college students from class 11 to 12 is not going to be required this yr in view of the pandemic state of affairs and the respective greater secondary colleges will promote college students to the following class.

On June 8, the council had requested guardians to come to the college premises with the id card of their wards to full the admission process by strictly sustaining all Covid-19 protocols.

In the meantime, after a lot wait, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday introduced cancellation of board examinations within the state for courses 10 and 12 due to the Covid-19 state of affairs. The analysis technique will be determined by consultants in every week’s time in order that the careers of the candidates weren’t at stake, Banerjee had stated.

Not less than 83 per cent of the 34,000 individuals who despatched their suggestions confused that conducting board exams in colleges wasn’t a clever thought amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she had said.

An skilled panel shaped by her authorities to analyse the feasibility of holding the exams has additionally made related suggestions, the chief minister additional famous.