west bengal cm mamata banerjee will visit mumbai to meet uddhav thackeray and ncp leader sharad pawar

Trinamool supremo Mamta Banerjee’s spirits are high since she registered a landslide victory for the third time in the West Bengal assembly elections. Mamta Banerjee is also engaged in expanding her party in different states and at the same time she is also engaged in the exercise of forming an anti-BJP front. TMC supremo Mamta Banerjee, who is engaged in the campaign to form an anti-BJP front, will now visit Mumbai. During this, she will also meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar. After Mumbai, Mamta Banerjee will also visit Jaipur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Mumbai on Tuesday. During this, she will meet her counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. This visit of Mamta Banerjee, who is trying to form an anti-BJP front, is very important and during her meeting with both the leaders, she can also urge them to come to the front. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has confirmed Mamata Banerjee’s proposed visit to Mumbai.

Mamata Banerjee, who is trying to unite the anti-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is also in talks with leaders of different political parties. During her Mumbai visit, Mamata Banerjee may also meet some industrialists and inspire them to invest in the state. After this, Mamta Banerjee can also visit Jaipur in the first week of December.

It is worth noting that since the West Bengal assembly elections, Mamta Banerjee is busy expanding TMC. Election strategist Prashant Kishor is playing a key role in expanding Mamata Banerjee’s party TMC. On Thursday, around 12 Congress MLAs joined the TMC in Meghalaya under the leadership of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. Apart from this, in the presence of Mamta Banerjee, many leaders joined TMC in Delhi recently.

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma, former MP Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar, considered close to Rahul Gandhi, also joined the TMC. Earlier, several senior Congress leaders including former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro also joined TMC. Not only this, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, who is considered very close to Priyanka Gandhi and coming from a strong political family of Uttar Pradesh, also joined the Trinamool Congress.

According to political experts, the influence of Trinamool Congress can be seen in ten states in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Mamta Banerjee is joining many big leaders of Congress and other parties in TMC. After Bengal, Mamta is now trying to dominate the national panel so that the BJP can be given a tough fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.