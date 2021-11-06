West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh lashed out at Tathagata Roy, said – If you are upset then why don’t you leave the party

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh has advised senior leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy to quit the party. Ghosh gestured that you have not done anything for the party but the party has done everything for people like you. Roy, reacting to Ghosh’s statement, said there was no need to pay attention to what he said. BJP state president Sukant Majumdar tried to distance himself from this controversy. He said that the central leadership has the right to act on Tathagata Roy’s statement.

Tathagata Roy had recently said that he is ashamed of leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya. Before the Bengal assembly elections, he indiscriminately inducted people into the BJP. But he didn’t pay attention to how likely he was to win. Roy had made a series of tweets about the poor performance of the BJP in the assembly elections held in March-April. He had said that now there is no possibility of Vijayvargiya coming back to look after the functioning of the Bengal unit of the BJP. Roy’s attitude has been critical of the party’s former West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh.

Actor-turned-politician Joy Mukherjee quits BJP

Actor-turned-politician Joy Banerjee has decided to resign from the primary membership of the BJP. Banerjee, who joined the BJP in 2014, has lost the Lok Sabha elections twice. He said that he has written to PM Narendra Modi informing him about his decision to part ways with the party. Banerjee said that he wants to work for the people. It is not possible by being associated with BJP.

Joy Banerjee told that he has been removed from the BJP’s national executive. The central leadership also withdrew my security. I am not a new member. I had joined the party in 2014. Banerjee said- I told PM Modi in 2017 that I would like to do something more for the organization. But got no response. I can’t stand being ignored anymore. On the question of joining Trinamool, he said that no such decision has been taken so far.