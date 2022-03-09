National

West Bengal: During Mamta’s speech, Modi-Modi slogans raised in the assembly, CM mentioned about the civic elections and said – be ashamed said tax

Calcutta: Mamta was seen in anger due to sloganeering. He said that even after the defeat, BJP MLAs are creating nuisance. it’s such a shame.

In the West Bengal Assembly, there was again a heated argument between the BJP and the Trinamool on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was replying to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address in the House when BJP members stopped her from speaking by raising Modi-Modi slogans. Mamta retaliated by chanting Jai Bangla.

Mamta also advised BJP MLAs to say Jai Siya Ram instead of Jai Shri Ram. Mamta was very angry with the sloganeering. He said that even after the defeat, BJP MLAs are creating nuisance. This is a matter of great shame. Referring to Uttar Pradesh, he said that the BJP threw the dead bodies of people who died of corona in the Ganges. Farmers were crushed by moving vehicles. He asked the BJP not to teach them how to protest.

In fact, as soon as Mamata Banerjee started her speech, BJP MLAs started chanting Modi-Modi, Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram. Mamta said that BJP wants to disturb peace in the state while TMC is fighting for peace. The CM alleged that the Center did not help the state despite the massive loss due to cyclone Amphan, Yas as well as the Covid pandemic.

Referring to the uproar by BJP MLAs during the Governor’s address on Monday, Mamata said that an attempt was made to disrupt the proceedings, but their conspiracy did not succeed. Thanks to the governor for this. On the suspension of two BJP MLAs this morning, he referred to his party’s Rajya Sabha MPs and said that even one vote matters there, then why would there be a different situation in the Bengal Assembly.

Significantly, there was a ruckus on the first day of the budget session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The BJP MLAs protested alleging violence in the civic polls, due to which Dhankhar had to shorten his address. On the other hand, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today took a jibe at Mamata, saying that she appreciated the chaos that had arisen in the Assembly on the first day of the budget session, while she had to end the address midway.


