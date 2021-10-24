west bengal finance minister amit mitra raised question on modi government bjp mp subramanian swamy said fm must answer

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said in three tweets on Thursday that around 35,000 Indian entrepreneurs left the country during the tenure of the Modi government and urged Prime Minister Modi to file a white paper in Parliament regarding this.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has surrounded his own party-led government on different issues, has once again taunted the Modi government. In the Mamta government of West Bengal, Finance Minister Amit Mitra counted the economic loss of the country, while BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that the Finance Minister of the Modi government will answer.

FM in the Modi Ministry must answer this. Amit has a Ph.D in economics from Duke University and is not one of those fly by night types https://t.co/DmihOEtfJX — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 23, 2021

In fact, on Thursday, in the Trinamool government of West Bengal, Finance Minister Amit Mitra tweeted one after the other and counted the economic loss of the country. In his first tweet, Amit Mitra wrote that around 35,000 Indian entrepreneurs with high net worth left India between 2014-2020 as NRIs/Immigrants under the Modi government. India ranks number 1 in migration in the world. But why? fear psychosis?? The Prime Minister should present a white paper in the Parliament on the Indian entrepreneurs leaving the country during his rule.

Under Modi Govt 35,000 Indian Entrepreneurs of High Net Worth LEFT India between 2014-2020, as NRI/Immigrants. India RANKED No 1 IN EXODUS IN THE WORLD. ?. WHY? ‘Fear psychosis’?? PM must place WHITE PAPER to Parliament on massive flight of Indian entrepreneurs during his Regime — Dr Amit Mitra (@DrAmitMitra) October 21, 2021

Apart from this, giving the figures of international organizations, he wrote that between 2014-18, about 23000 entrepreneurs, in 2019 about 7000, in 2020 about 5000 entrepreneurs left India. At the same time, he wrote, referring to the speech given by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in the past, to remember the 19-minute speech given by him against the Indian business houses in which he said that the business practices of the Indian industry did not harm the national interests. Worked against and called him anti-national. This creates fear due to which people flee. After all, why did the Prime Minister not reprimand Piyush Goyal for this.

Let us tell you that in the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the past, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had criticized the Tata Group and called their business policy against the interest of the country. This statement of Piyush Goyal was fiercely criticized by the opposition parties.