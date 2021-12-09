West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Express Concern Over Mamata Banerjee stance on BSF – West Bengal Governor said

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged instructions to the state police pose a potential threat to national security. Mamata Banerjee reportedly directed the state police to ensure that the BSF does not violate the jurisdiction of 15 km from the International Border. In a letter to the chief minister, Dhankhar appealed to Banerjee to immediately take appropriate steps and resolve the issue in public interest and national interest.

Dhankhar wrote in the letter that during the administrative meeting on December 7 at Ganga Rampur, I am deeply concerned about your instructions regarding BSF in which ‘BSF has been allowed within 15 km radius that too with the permission of the state police’. He has also shared this letter on Twitter, in which he has written that it is not in accordance with the law or as per the recent notification of the Union Home Ministry in which the BSF has been increased from 15 km to 50 km in the state. it was done. Your stance has sent bad signals and is a potential threat to federal politics and national security.

During an administrative meeting at Raniganj in North Dinajpur district on November 7, Banerjee had directed the police administration not to allow the BSF to violate its jurisdiction and not to indulge in the law and order situation in the state. He gave the same order on Thursday at a similar meeting in Nadia district.

Dhankhar said in the letter that in the states bordering Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, the BSAF and the Central Armed Forces play an important role in terms of national security and prevent illegal activities by reining in criminals. While BSF is deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border, Sashastra Seema Bal personnel are deployed along the borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

The Center recently amended the BSF Act to give search, seizure and arrest powers to security forces in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam within a radius of 50 km from the International Border instead of 15 km. Banerjee had criticized the decision and called it an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country. He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last month and demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

Banerjee said during the administrative meeting in Krishnanagar on Thursday that I will ask the in-charge inspectors to increase their surveillance and conduct a ‘naka check’. Karimpur shares borders with Bangladesh. You have to keep an eye on them too…. He said that you also have to see that BSF could not enter villages without your permission and could not do anything. BSF will do its job and you do your job. Remember law and order is your subject.

For the past few days, Banerjee has addressed administrative review meetings in four other districts and directed the police administration not to allow the BSF to violate its jurisdiction and to indulge in law and order matters in the state. Ever since Dhankhar took over as the governor of the state in July 2019, there has been opposition from the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over several issues.