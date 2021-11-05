West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee dies after prolonged illness, TMC leader told BJP responsible

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh rubbished the allegations, saying his contribution to Bengal politics will never be forgotten. He was Bhishma Pitamah of Bengal politics. This is a great loss for all of us.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee passed away on Thursday. He breathed his last in a government hospital in Kolkata. He was undergoing treatment for heart related ailments for a long time. But TMC believes that BJP is responsible for his death. Subrata was deeply hurt by the way Trinamool leaders are being targeted due to political malice and the same thing took his life.

Subrata was arrested in the Narada sting tape case. He also had to stay in jail for a few days. He was admitted to the hospital in May after being sent to jail. He was out of jail on bail. Mamta’s minister Firhad Hakim says the pressure of ED-CBI probe was bothering her. He was broke after going to jail. This shock took his life. He lost his life because of BJP. The Hakim said that he grew up seeing Subrata da. He was my childhood hero. There are many instances when I have approached him for advice and he has always guided me.

It should be noted that Mukherjee, the Panchayat Minister of Bengal, was 75 years old. Mukherjee was in charge of three more departments. The senior Trinamool leader had undergone ‘angioplasty’ earlier this week. Two stents were inserted in the arteries of his heart. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on October 24 after suffering from breathing problems. He died at 9.22 pm due to heart attack.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday that Subrata da’s death was a personal loss for her. He said in the hospital that I have faced many calamities in my life but this is a big setback. I don’t think there will be another person like Subrata da, who will be so good and hardworking. The party and his constituency Ballygunge was his soul. I will not be able to see Subrata da’s dead body.