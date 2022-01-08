West Bengal Narendra Modi inaugurated Chittaranjan Cancer Institute Mamta Banerjee said we have already done it

During the program, Mamta Banerjee also complained to Prime Minister Modi about Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Mamta Banerjee said that we are following the suggestion given by you due to the shortage of IAS and IPS. But the governor has questioned the process.

During the virtual inauguration program of Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital campus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Health Minister had called twice. That’s why I thought that this is a program in Kolkata, PM Modi is showing interest in it. Therefore, for the information of PM Modi, I want to tell that we had already inaugurated it. When Kovid happened, we needed centers in Corona. During this time we saw that Chittaranjan Hospital is associated with the state government. So we inaugurated it. PM Modi listened silently and kept nodding his head while Mamata Banerjee spoke.

However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted that the Chief Minister’s statement was wrong. The Governor tweeted and wrote that in front of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister claimed that the Governor wrote a letter to me and said, tell me how I got admitted. They do not know whether this decision was taken in the advice of the PM. His claim is factually incorrect and also unwarranted.

In this virtual program, Mamta Banerjee also ignored PM Modi. Mamta Banerjee kept on using her mobile instead of listening to the Prime Minister’s speech after inaugurating the Cancer Institute. Let us tell you that Mamta Banerjee left the program after chanting Jai Shri Ram in the presence of Prime Minister Modi in the program organized at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata last year.