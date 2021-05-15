West Bengal records 20,846 new COVID-19 cases in highest single-day spike-India News , GadgetClock



The COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 extra folks, together with 5 eminent docs, succumbed to the an infection

Kolkata: West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 new COVID-19 cases, taking the general rely to 10,94,802, the well being division mentioned in its bulletin.

The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 extra folks, together with 5 eminent docs, succumbed to the an infection, the bulletin mentioned.

Senior BJP chief Mukul Roy and his spouse Krishna are amongst those that contracted the illness.

Roy, who’s the saffron social gathering’s vice chairman, is at present present process house isolation, sources in the well being division mentioned.

Of the 136 deaths, 67 have been because of the comorbidities the place COVID-19 was incidental. North 24 Parganas district accounted for 42 fatalities and Kolkata 34.

The 5 docs who misplaced their lives are well-known pathologist Dr Subir Kumar Dutta (90), famend doctor from Barasat, Dr Utpal Sengupta (in his 70s), surgeon Dr Satish Ghata (late 70s), Dr Sandipan Mandal (37) of Murshidabad Medical Faculty and Hospital, and gynaecologist Dr Dilip Chakraborty.

At the very least 19,131 recuperated from the illness since Thursday, taking the overall variety of recoveries to 9,50,017. The restoration charge stands at 86.78 p.c.

North 24 Parganas, too, recorded the highest one-day surge of 4,197 cases, whereas the town reported 3,955 new infections.

Accordingly, the variety of lively cases climbed to 1,31,792, the bulletin mentioned.

As many as 1,13,09,467 samples have been examined in the state up to now, together with 70,051 since Thursday, it added.