West Bengal reports highest single-day COVID-19 toll at 162, over 19,000 new cases-India News , GadgetClock

West Bengal reports highest single-day COVID-19 toll at 162, over 19,000 new cases



Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVDID-19 toll climbed to 13,895 on Thursday after document 162 fatalities had been reported, the well being division stated in a bulletin.

It stated that 19,091 contemporary instances of an infection took the general rely to 12,09,958.

Up to now 24 hours, 18,910 folks recovered from the viral an infection within the state, enhancing the discharge charge barely to 87.98 p.c. To date, 10,64,553 sufferers have been cured.

West Bengal at present has 1,31,510 energetic instances.

Of the new fatalities, Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for 37 contemporary fatalities every. The remaining deaths had been reported from a number of different districts, the bulletin stated.

Of the 162 deaths, 86 had been resulting from comorbidities the place COVID-19 was incidental. The 19,091 new optimistic instances included 4,118 from North 24 Parganas and three,461 from Kolkata.

Since Wednesday, at least 70,638 samples had been examined for the novel coronavirus in West Bengal, taking the whole variety of such exams to 1,17,08,770, the bulletin added.