West Bengal: Resolution passed from the assembly against increasing the scope of BSF, Trinamool MLA said this on the soldiers

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday decided to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF amid protests by BJP MLAs. Center Resolution passed against the decision of Bengal became the second state after Punjab, where such a resolution was introduced and passed. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee moved the motion under Rule 169 of the Procedure for Conduct of Business in the House. The motion was passed with 112 votes in favor and 63 against.

He said, “We demand that this decision be withdrawn immediately, because B S f Increasing the jurisdiction of the country is a direct attack on the federal structure of the country. The atmosphere in the house heated up after a remark by TMC MLA Udayan Guha. “A child living in a border area can never be a patriot if he sees his mother touching his mother inappropriately under the guise of a search by the BSF,” Guha said.

BJP MLAs protested the remark and demanded its removal. Speaker Viman Banerjee, however, refrained from deleting Guha’s remarks. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the kind of language used against a force like BSF is completely unacceptable.

He said, “When the central government tries to withdraw the central forces from Jangalmahal, the state government opposes the move. Now, the same government is opposing the BSF activities. There is no question of conflict between the state police and BSF under the new rule (extension of jurisdiction).”

The BJP-led central government had amended the BSF Act to authorize the force to conduct searches, seizures and arrests in large stretches of 50 km instead of 15 km from the International Border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Earlier, criticizing the decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Trinamool Congress had said that it was an “encroachment” on the rights of the state and an attack on the federal structure of the country.

The party had claimed that the decision was taken without consulting the West Bengal government. Said that the government is doing this only to ‘encroach’ the rights of the states with the aim of harassing them.

