West Bengal: Screws on Mamata’s leader in chit fund case, CBI arrests administrator of Burdwan Municipality

The CBI on Friday arrested a Trinamool Congress leader in the chit fund case in West Bengal. Even before this, the CBI has tightened the noose on the leaders of Mamta Banerjee’s party in connection with the chit fund scam.

According to the information received, the CBI has arrested Pranab Chatterjee, Trinamool leader of Burdwan Municipality and Chairman of the Board of Administrators (BoA) in connection with the allegations of corruption in the chit fund case. After the arrest, the TMC leader was produced in the court. Where the CBI sought remand for four days. After which the court sent Chatterjee to CBI remand for three days.

According to the information received, Pranab Chatterjee has opened his own company. He had also opened the office in his own house. From where he used to work as a chit fund. The CBI raided the house of Pranab Chatterjee on Friday and then arrested him. The investigating officers of the CBI carried out a continuous operation from Friday morning, then made arrests.

This incident has created a huge stir in Burdwan city. A few months back, the veteran Trinamool Congress leader was appointed as the administrator of the city. Naturally, the news of CBI raid on his house in East Burdwan district has become a topic of discussion.

According to CBI sources, this was done in a private case of money laundering related to red chit fund. At around seven in the morning, the investigating officers of the CBI suddenly reached the house of city administrator Pranab Chatterjee at Tel Marui Para in Burdwan city.

After initial interrogation, the CBI team took them away. The rest of the team members were engaged in the search. According to local sources, the CBI took Pranab Chatterjee directly to the special court in Asansol. Chatterjee will be taken into custody and questioned in detail. However, the CBI officials who came to Burdwan did not comment on the matter. Also, there has been no response from TMC on this matter.

