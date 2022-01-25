West Bengal: They do not know what the governor can do, when the bureaucracy in front of the media, said this thing

In West Bengal, once again the governor and the bureaucrat have come face to face. It reached such a point that the governor had to remind the bureaucrats about the powers of the Raj Bhavan. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday hit out at state bureaucrats, saying they do not follow the law but do not know “what the House of Governors can do”.

Speaking to the media after paying homage at the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I have tried very hard that everyone should do their job according to the law,” India Today reported. Government officials may have forgotten to act under the law. But they don’t know ‘what the Governor House can do’.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed that the Chief Secretary did not pick up his phone. The Governor also hit out at Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and said that no bill has stayed in his office. At the same time, the state government has alleged that bills like Howrah Municipality Bill are pending with the Governor.

Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “No bill is pending with me. I always pass all bills within 48 hours. There is no bill on my table. I wanted some clarification from the assembly which I never got.” Jagdeep Dhankhar while talking to the media said that the speaker has the license to speak anything about the governor. Whatever they are saying, they are themselves disobeying the rules.

Earlier, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that she has not performed her constitutional duties in the last two years. At the same time, countering the allegations of the Governor, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said, “I did not know that the Governor would use this platform for such remarks. He could have interacted with the media in the Governor’s House and not in the Assembly.”