West Bengal: Trinamool Congress also on the couch

Similarly, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), a party of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has also made its official handle on Ku (Ku).

The Trinamool Congress student body has also given its official handle on this.

The original microblogging and social networking site KOO is growing in both business and scope. In this sequence, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the party of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has also made its official handle on Ku (Ku). According to Cooch, the Trinamool Congress has expressed happiness over joining the platform by posting in Bengali and English.

Who opened the account

The All India Trinamool Congress Tripura and the West Bengal Tripura Vidyarthi Parishad have also opened their official accounts on Ku (Ku), according to a press release issued at Ku. Using the ITAITOofficial handle on the Ku (Ku) platform, the party will share information, updates and developments with the people of West Bengal and Tripura. Students’ organizations of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), AITC Tripura (IT AITC4Tripura) and AITC as well as West Bengal Trinamool Congress Vidyarthi Parishad (@WBTMCPofficial) have also opened their accounts on the platform.

What did the Trinamool Congress say?

In its first Ku (Ku) in both Bengali and English, AITC said, “We look forward to being on Ku (Ku).” The party will connect and interact with people in Bengali, Hindi, English and other languages. In addition, the presence of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Koo (Ku) will enable the citizens to take regular updates, announcements and initiatives of the party.