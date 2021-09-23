West Champaran News: Man kills woman with ax after failing to rape in Bagaha

A woman who went to cut grass at Mathiya Sareh in Chautarwa police station area of ​​West Champaran district on Thursday morning was stabbed to death after she failed to attempt to rape her. A neighbor of a dead woman living as a hermit has been charged with murder. The accused absconded after the incident. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for autopsy. Police are searching for the accused.Tara Devi, wife of Bechu Yadav, a resident of Laxmipur in Chautarwa police station area, is said to be cutting grass with her daughter in Mathia Sarah. At the same time, Motilal Yadav, a resident of the village disguised as a sadhu, tried to rape the woman. When the woman protested and sounded the alarm, Motilal attacked her with an ax.

Strike with an ax until the head is cut off

The accused killed the woman in front of her daughter. It is said that the hypocritical monk struck the woman on the neck with an ax until her head was separated from her body.

Police are investigating the matter

Shambhu Sharan Gupta, in-charge of Chautarwa police station, said the body has been sent for autopsy. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the relatives of the deceased woman. Police are investigating the incident, he said.