West Ganganagar closed: Ganganagar will be closed for 1 month for sanitation West Up-NCR will have drinking water problem

MeerutThe Ganganagar, which supplies Gangajal directly from Haridwar to West UP via South Delhi, will remain closed from October 15. According to the Irrigation Department’s roster, the canals in western Uttar Pradesh will be cleaned from October 15 to November 15. For a month, a large population from West UP to NCR will have to face the problem of drinking water. It is estimated that about 45 lakh people have been affected. However, the Irrigation Department claims that water supply will continue through pipelines and tankers.The main Ganga canal, which flows through Meerut, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr, originates directly from Haridwar. According to Neeraj Kumar, XEN, Meerut-Ghaziabad, Irrigation Department, the work of cleaning about 350 km long canals in Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts is to be completed in 20 days. Cleaning will start from October 15. XEN Utkarsh Bhardwaj of Baghpat said that all the tributary canals of about 200 km length in Baghpat will have to be cleaned. Similarly, sludge will be cleaned in 300 km of canals in Bulandshahr.

Drinking water will be a problem in this area

According to the information received, water supply problems in Pratap Vihar, Trans Hindon, Delta Colony, Noida, Sahibabad, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Suryanagar, Bridge Vihar, Ramprastha in Gangahar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Chandernagar, Rampuri area. Will be. The corporation will supply water to the settlements through tubewells and development authority pumps, but multi-storey buildings will have water access problems.

Drones will oversee cleaning operations

The canal will have about three feet of water at the time of cleaning, the irrigation department said. On Friday alone, 8500 cusecs of water was released in Ganganahar before sanitation to irrigate canals and minor rabi crops. Cleaning work will be monitored by drones. Currently, western Uttar Pradesh needs water for sugarcane, vegetable and flower cultivation. Sowing of potatoes will start after October 15. Paddy needs water twice a month. Sowing of mustard and potato may be delayed due to lack of water.