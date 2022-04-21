West Indian Cricketer Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

West Indies limited overs captain Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. He is currently representing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). He announced his retirement by making a post on social media. With this his 15-year long career came to an end. The 34-year-old Pollard, who made his ODI debut in 2007, played his last series against India.

Pollard announced on his official Instagram page, “After extensive discussion, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was my dream to play for West Indies from the age of ten and I am proud to have represented West Indies for more than 15 years in the T20 and One Day International formats of the game.

Pollard also said, “I still remember making my international debut in 2007 under my childhood hero Brian Lara. It has been a privilege to wear the maroon dress and play with such great players. I never took any aspect of the game lightly – be it bowling, batting or fielding.

Pollard, one of the most successful T20 cricketers, was not as successful for the West Indies. He took 55 wickets in 123 One Day Internationals, scoring 2706 runs at an average of just over 26. He scored 1569 runs in 101 T20 Internationals and took 44 wickets.

The highlight of Pollard’s international career was six sixes off Sri Lanka’s Akila Dhananjaya in the T20 International match. He was part of the West Indies team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2012. He never got a chance to play Test cricket. He made his ODI debut against South Africa in April 2007 and made his T20I debut against Australia at Bridgetown the following year.