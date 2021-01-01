West Indies vs Pakistan

Chasing a tough target of 329, the West Indies were 49 for one at the end of the fourth day of the second and final Test against Pakistan. On the fourth day of the rain-affected match, Pakistan dominated. He bowled out the West Indies for 150 in the first innings and then in the second innings he batted vigorously and scored 6.43 runs per over.Pakistan, who ended their first innings at 302 for nine, ended the second innings at 176 for six and set a challenging target for the West Indies. The West Indies started cautiously but were bowled out by Kiran Powell (23). The stumps were shattered when captain Craig Braithwaite was on 17 and nightwatchman Alzari Joseph was on eight.

The West Indies are currently 280 away from the target while Pakistan will try to take the remaining nine wickets on the final day to level the series 1-1. The West Indies took their first innings at 3 for 3 in the morning but none of their batsmen were able to stand against the deadly bowling of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi took 6 for 51 and Mohammad Abbas took 3 for 44. For the West Indies, Nakrumah Bonner scored 37 and Jermaine Blackwood 33 runs.

Pakistan preferred to run fast in the second innings and lost wickets in the attempt. He declared his innings after batting only 27.2 overs. Imran Butt (37 off 44 balls), Abid Ali (29 off 23 balls) and skipper Babar Azam (33 off 41 balls) made useful contributions. Jason Holder and Alzari Joseph from the West Indies took two wickets each. West Indies won the first Test by one wicket.

