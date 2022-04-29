West Memphis police slam ‘heinous’ murder accusation after man jumps from bridge



Police in Arkansas have released dashcam videos and a lengthy statement alleging they killed a fugitive suspect who jumped off a bridge.

West Memphis police released video and messages Thursday night following the death of Darren Woodward. The suspect got out of his car, jumped from a bridge after a massive police chase, and later died. Authorities say a passenger in the car blamed police for the death.

“It has been brought to the attention of the West Memphis Police Department that the passenger in the car, Ella Comfort, made bizarre allegations on social media that the agency had killed Darren Woodard,” the department said.

The statement added, “It’s always unfortunate to lose your life at any time, but the grief you feel and how you choose to deal with it will not come at the expense of the honesty of the West Memphis Police Department,” the statement added.

Police have released a statement with footage from Dashcam. The video shows Woodward himself jumping off a bridge before police arrest him.

“Because of these heinous allegations, the family sought an answer and the same footage released to the public was shown with this statement,” West Memphis police continued. “At a time when families should mourn the loss of a family member, they were bombarded with false information about what had happened.”

Gadget Clock Digital has reached out to Arkansas State Police for comment but has not yet received a response.

