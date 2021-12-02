West Side Story (2021) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720



West Side Story 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

West Side Story Movies Info:

Full Name: West Side Story

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

West Side Story (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

West Side Story Information

Release Date: 10 December 2021 (USA)

Directed by-Steven Spielberg

Writing Credits-Tony Kushner , Arthur Laurents

Produced by-Tony Kushner, Daniel Lupi, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Rita Moreno, David Saint, Adam Somner, Steven Spielberg

Music by-Leonard Bernstein

Cinematography by-Janusz Kaminski

Film Editing by-Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

Casting By-Cindy Tolan

Production Design by-Adam Stockhausen

Art Direction by-Ryan Heck, Deborah Jensen, Hinju Kim, Nithya Shrinivasan, Deborah Wheatley

Set Decoration by-Rena DeAngelo

Costume Design by-Paul Tazewell

Production Management-Shelagh Conley, Daniel Lupi, Carla Raij, Corey Sklov, Robert T. Striem, Leah Winkler

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Billy Brennan, Jeremy Marks, Josh Muzaffer, Alex Scricco, Adam Somner

Special Effects by-Mark Bero, Evan Pileri, Hasan Schahbaz.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with West Side Story movie and you should also know the story of West Side Story movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of West Side Story. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of West Side Story movie only after watching the movie. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Where to see West Side Story?

I am going to tell you where you can watch West Side Story Movie online. You can watch West Side Story movie online on HBO Max.

Top Cast Of West Side Story

Actor Role In West Side Story Movie Ansel Elgort as Tony Rachel Zegler as María Ariana DeBose as Anita David Alvarez as Bernardo Rita Moreno as Valentina Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank Mike Faist as Riff Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino Iris Menas as Anybodys David Aviles Morales as Aníbal Sebastian Serra as Braulio Ricardo Zayas as Chago(as Ricardo A. Zayas) Carlos E. Gonzalez as Chucho Ricky Ubeda as Flaco Andrei Chagas as Jochi Adriel Flete as Julito Jacob Guzman as Junio

West Side Story (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

West Side Story Movie Information

Year: 2021

Country- USA

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

West Side Story Story reviews

Screenshots: West Side Story Movie Trailer

Through the website GadgetClock.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

Disclaimer –

GadgetClock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.