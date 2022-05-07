West Virginia flooding kills 1, governor declares State of Preparedness



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Roads in West Virginia were flooded Friday after a few inches of heavy rain fell in the vicinity of the Ohio River community.

Fox Weather reports that one person was killed and several others were rescued.

The tornado caused extensive damage in Texas, Oklahoma

According to West Virginia Emergency Management officials, the victim was farming in Cable County when he was swept away by increasing floodwaters.

WSAZ reports that the Cable County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Denver Edmonds.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said there had been severe damage to public and private property, as well as disruption of utility services.

Williams Announced Instructed the city to closely monitor the state of emergency, and residents weather and emergency updates, and not to try to drive through the water.

Schools in both Cable and Wayne counties were closed early Friday, and first responders helped evict families in some areas.

The New Mexico fire was captured on a NASA satellite image

Government Jim Justice has declared a state of readiness for all 55 counties across West Virginia due to the threat of storms, which were expected to continue over the weekend.

The announcement directed the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to be ready to respond, and the governor’s office said coordinating agencies were being put on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center.

“Government Justice and the WVEMD, through local media reports, have urged all West Virginia residents to be vigilant about the weather and to follow any instructions issued by emergency officials,” the office said.

It also rained on Saturday morning Expected Continue – although much lighter than Friday.

Last August, more than four inches of rain caused severe flooding in Huntington, flooding parked cars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.