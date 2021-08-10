Westbrook Always Plays With Stars. But Will They Align on the Lakers?

This will probably be the best chance Westbrook has had to win a championship.

These Lakers are better than the Oklahoma City Thunder squad that Westbrook helped advance to the final in 2012 alongside youngster Kevin Durant and James Harden, where the three future MVPs were surpassed by the super-team. directed by James Miami Heat. These Lakers are more talented than the 2017-18 Thunder team with Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, who lost in the first round of the playoffs. When Westbrook reunited with Harden – now a bona fide star – in Houston in 2019-2020, James’ Lakers easily sent them to the second round of the playoffs. And it goes without saying that the current Lakers squad are better than last season’s Wizards, even though Westbrook was playing with Bradley Beal, one of the league’s top scorers.

Westbrook hasn’t been short of star teammates, but he hasn’t had the success expected of them, and that can be an indictment against his style of play: high score, low shot and rebound. elite that is devalued in favor of shooting. Part of that is also an indictment from the lists Westbrook has played with. The 2017-18 Thunder team had an ill-suited Anthony, who struggled to adjust to a lesser role. In Houston, the Rockets traded center Clint Capela and went for a small ball, which had limited effectiveness. In Washington, the Wizards have faced injuries from key players, like Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant, and have been hampered by a coronavirus outbreak.

But if Westbrook can’t figure out how to win next to James and Davis, who won a championship with some of the players the Lakers traded for Westbrook, it will be a blow to Westbrook’s legacy.