Westchester County Executive George Latimer Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Gadget Clock

Westchester County Executive George Latimer Tests Positive For COVID-19
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
In a statement Monday afternoon, the county said Latimer, who is vaccinated, was tested after hearing he was exposed at a community event.
Latimer is in isolation and will continue to work from home.
