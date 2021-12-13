Westchester County Executive George Latimer Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Gadget Clock

World

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the county said Latimer, who is vaccinated, was tested after hearing he was exposed at a community event.

Latimer is in isolation and will continue to work from home.

