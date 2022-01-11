Westchester Reopening COVID Vaccination Site To Combat ‘Explosion’ Of Cases, Latimer Says – Gadget Clock

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County is reopening its mass vaccination website, as COVID instances proceed to surge.

Beginning Wednesday, the County Middle will provide 250 pictures a day for teenagers. Adults also can join booster pictures by appointment.

“We’ve got had an explosion, a literal explosion, within the variety of folks which can be contaminated,” County Government George Latimer mentioned Tuesday. “We imagine that encouraging folks to get boosted is now crucial activity of vaccination for adults.”

The Westchester County Division of Well being is operating the vaccination and booster clinic.

Boosters for adults might be supplied from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to six p.m. Friday.

Pediatric pictures might be accessible from 3 to six:30 p.m. Thursday and a pair of:30 to six p.m. Friday.

