Western Coalfield Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various apprentice posts at westerncoal.in before 21 September. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Western Coalfield Limited Recruitment 2021: Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of ITI Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website westerncoal.in by 21 September. The application process was started from 6th September.

A total of 1281 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 965 posts of ITI Apprentice, 215 posts of Technician Apprentice and 101 posts of Graduate Apprentice are included. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of test and document verification. Let us inform that the candidates having ITI certificate of one year will be given a salary of Rs 7750 per month and if the candidates who see ITI certificate of two years will be given a salary of Rs 8050 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates for Technician Apprentice posts will get a salary of Rs 8000 and those selected for Graduate Apprentice posts will get a salary of Rs 9000 per month.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Government job opportunity for graduate candidates, salary up to 95 thousand

WCL Recruitment 2021 For ITI Apprentice Recruitment, candidate should have ITI in relevant field. Whereas, for Technician Apprentice one should have AMIE/ B.Tech/ BE degree in Mining Engineering. At the same time, for graduate apprentice, full time diploma in Mining / Mining and Mine Surveying is required. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 30 years for recruitment to these posts. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

For recruitment to the post of ITI Apprentice, candidates need to register on the official portal of Trade Apprenticeship and National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) for Graduate / Technician Apprentices. After registration, candidates can apply on the official website of Western Coalfield Limited, westerncoal.in.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Many posts are vacant for 10th pass in Railways, selection will be done without exam