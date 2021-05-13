Western Coalfield WCL Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse Trainee Posts, Download Notification @westerncoal.in





WCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Coalfields Restricted (WCL) has revealed the notification for recruitment to the put up of Staff Nurse (Trainee) on westerncoal.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for WCL Recruitment 2021 within the prescribed format by means of e-mail from 13 Might to 27 Might 2021.

Vital Dates

Beginning Date of Utility – 13 Might 2021 from 10 AM

Final date for submission of utility: 27 April 2021 earlier than 5 PM

WCL Emptiness Particulars

Staff Nurse (Trainee) T&S Grade C – 56 Posts

WCL Nurse Wage:

The Preliminary fundamental pay for T & S Grade C is Rs. 31,852.56/- per 30 days. Apart from the idea they’re eligible for DA and allowances and services as per Wage settlement – X.

WCL Nurse Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Have to be twelfth class handed. Candidate ought to have ‘A’ Grade Nursing Diploma /Certificates (3 Years Course) from a acknowledged Institute authorised by the Authorities.

WCL Nurse Age Restrict:



18 to 30 years

Choice Course of for WCL Nurse Posts

Choice shall be completed on the idea of check of 100 marks adopted by verification of paperwork.

Methods to apply for WCL Nurse Recruitment 2021

candidates can ship the appliance within the prescribed format together with following paperwork by means of e-mail to [email protected]/ The final date for submitting utility is 27 Might 2021 upto 5 PM.

Self attested newest passport dimension color {photograph} duly affixed on the appliance.

Self attested copy of Matriculation certificates through which his/her Date of Start is talked about.

Self attested copy of Larger Secondary certificates (10+2).

Self attested copy of ‘A’ Grade Nursing Diploma certificates/Certificates (3 years Course) from acknowledged institute authorised by the Authorities.

Self attested copy of Marks sheet of Nursing Diploma / Diploma.

Self attested copy of Larger qualification, if any.

Self attested copy of legitimate Caste certificates.

Self attested copy of legitimate EWS / Ex-Servicemen certificates as relevant.

Self attested copy of Handicap certificates for PWD with everlasting incapacity of 40 % and above.

NOC in case the candidate is employed in every other Authorities group.

If candidate is employed in CIL and any of its subsidiaries then Self attested copy of ID card issued by Division containing NEIS No. AND ALSO

One scanned copy of passport dimension colored {photograph} (the identical {photograph} affixed within the utility) in jpeg, jpg or png format individually.

