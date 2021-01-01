Western Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2021: Notification released for various apprentice posts at westerncoal.in. Check here for latest updates

Western Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2021: Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) Has released the notification for the recruitment of ITI Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts for One Year Training. Interested and eligible candidates WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 official website for westerncoal.in Through this you can apply online from September 6 to September 21.

Through this process, 965 posts of ITI Apprentice, 215 posts of Technician Apprentice and 101 posts of Graduate Apprentice will be recruited. Let us inform that if the selected candidate for ITI Apprentice posts have one year ITI certificate, then they will be given a salary of Rs 7750 per month and if two years ITI certificate then 8050 rupees per month. Whereas, selected candidates for Technician Apprentice posts will get a salary of Rs 8000 per month and selected candidates for Graduate Apprentice posts will get salary of Rs 9000 per month.

Talking about the qualification, for the recruitment to the post of ITI Apprentice, the candidate should have ITI certificate in the relevant field. Whereas, for Technician Apprentice, the candidate must have BE / B.Tech / AMIE degree in Mining Engineering. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice, the candidate should have full time Diploma in Mining / Mining and Mine Surveying. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Police Recruitment 2021: Jobs for these posts in Police Department, apply till this date

Candidates will be selected for WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on the basis of 100 marks test followed by document verification. Talking about the application process, first of all candidates have to register on the official portal of Trade Apprenticeship for ITI and National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) for Graduate / Technician Apprentices. After that candidates have to apply on the official website of Western Coalfield Limited, westerncoal.in. For more details candidates can check the official website.

Teacher Recruitment 2021: Application process for teacher recruitment for 6720 posts will start from September 4, read full details