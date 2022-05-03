World

Western Ukraine city Lviv hit with explosions, power outages

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Western Ukraine city Lviv hit with explosions, power outages
Written by admin
Western Ukraine city Lviv hit with explosions, power outages

Western Ukraine city Lviv hit with explosions, power outages

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Lviv Mayor Andrei Sadovie said on his telegram page on Tuesday that “explosions have been heard in Lviv” and urged residents to stay in shelters.

Some parts of western Ukraine are experiencing power outages after the blast, he added.

A video showing the aftermath of the blast, posted on Twitter, shows a large cloud of black smoke rising into the sky.

Smoke billows from Lviv, Ukraine, after the mayor said explosions and lightning strikes hit the city, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Smoke billows from Lviv, Ukraine, after the mayor said explosions and lightning strikes hit the city, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
(Gadget Clock)

On May 3, 2022, in Lviv, Ukraine, smoke continued to rise after the missile attack as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine.

On May 3, 2022, in Lviv, Ukraine, smoke continued to rise after the missile attack as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine.
(Reuters / Vladislav Sodel)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The car alarm went off after an explosion and an emergency siren sounded in Lviv, the Associated Press reported.

The city held a press conference Monday with the country’s top U.S. diplomat to discuss how the United States plans to resume its diplomatic presence in Lviv.

Christina Kevin, the US ambassador to Ukraine, smiles as she arrives for her press briefing in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2.

Christina Kevin, the US ambassador to Ukraine, smiles as she arrives for her press briefing in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2.

It was not immediately clear what the target was on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Western #Ukraine #city #Lviv #hit #explosions #power #outages

READ Also  Rep. Issa accuses DHS chief Mayorkas of secretly ending Title 42 early

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment