Western Ukraine city Lviv hit with explosions, power outages



Lviv Mayor Andrei Sadovie said on his telegram page on Tuesday that “explosions have been heard in Lviv” and urged residents to stay in shelters.

Some parts of western Ukraine are experiencing power outages after the blast, he added.

A video showing the aftermath of the blast, posted on Twitter, shows a large cloud of black smoke rising into the sky.

The car alarm went off after an explosion and an emergency siren sounded in Lviv, the Associated Press reported.

The city held a press conference Monday with the country’s top U.S. diplomat to discuss how the United States plans to resume its diplomatic presence in Lviv.

It was not immediately clear what the target was on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.