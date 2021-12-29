Westminster Kennel Club Postpones Annual Dog Show In NYC Due To COVID-19 Pandemic – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The board of governors of the Westminster Kennel Club announced Wednesday it has decided to postpone the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the city.

Calling it a “difficult” decision, the board said, “The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount. We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

A new date will be announced when confirmed.