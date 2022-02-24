Weston McKennie out 2 months with 2 broken bones in left foot



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

American midfielder Weston McKinney has broken two bones in his left leg and will miss the final three World Cup qualifiers in the United States next month.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

McKinney was injured while playing for Juventus in the first leg of the second round of the Champions League in Villarreal, Spain on Tuesday night. In the 80th minute, Parvis Estupinan tweaked the sweeping sliding on both legs, And McKenney fell to the ground in pain.

McKinney tried to get up, took five hops and fell down again. He needed the help of two men to leave the field with their hands on each shoulder.

Juventus said on Wednesday that a test had revealed a compound fracture of the second and third metatarsal bones. The club has estimated his recovery time to be around eight weeks, which means he will probably miss the rest of the season at Serie A. Juventus will close on May 21 in Fiorentina.

McKinney, a 23-year-old from Fort Louis, Washington, is one of the most impressive players on the U.S. team trying to return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament.

McKinney has nine goals in 31 international appearances, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico in November and taking the lead in a cold victory over Honduras on February 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In North and Central America and the Caribbean, the United States is second with 21 points, Canada is one point behind and Mexico is ahead in goal difference with three games left. Panama has 17 points and Costa Rica has 16 points.

The top three nations qualify and finish fourth in the play-offs, possibly against New Zealand.

The United States will play Mexico on March 24, host Panama in Orlando, Florida three days later, and close in Costa Rica on March 30.

Due to injuries, McKinney, Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams started out together just before this month, in March 2019 at an exhibition against Ecuador. They were all in line for the qualifiers against El Salvador and Canada this month, and the Policeman was left out this month. Starting lineup against Honduras.

Geo Raina, McCain’s replacement in the starting lineup, was sidelined from 2 September to 6 February due to a right hamstring injury and then suffered a leg injury against Borussia Mচnchengladbach in the Borussia Dortmund match on Sunday.

Dortmund have estimated that Raina will be able to resume training in two weeks, making it uncertain whether he will qualify.