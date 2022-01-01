Wet And Windy Conditions Prompt Coastal Flood Warning On Long Island – Gadget Clock

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s a moist and windy Monday throughout New York, and coastal flooding is a priority on Long Island.

In a coastal hazard message, the Nationwide Climate Service stated the seashores of southern Long Island might see massive breaking waves as much as 13 toes, which might end in important seaside erosion and flooding.

New Yorkers Urged To Keep Off Roads As Wintry Combine Strikes Via Area

Rain coupled with excessive tide and a full moon are an actual concern, as nicely.

LINK: Examine The Newest Forecast

State and native officers say they’re ready. Crews have been out all night time and can proceed all through the day.

“It’s all about being ready,” Gov. Kathy Hochul stated Sunday. “I need to guarantee New Yorkers that this crew and 1000’s of individuals throughout the state are ready for the anticipated climate occasions.”

Unique: Witness Describes ‘Surreal’ Lethal Subway Push In Instances Sq.

LINK: Winter Storm Survival Information

“We made certain we bought these storm drains opened up. Now we have all of the automobiles gassed up. Now we have our chainsaws crammed up,” stated Hempstead City Supervisor Don Clavin.

Con Edison stated it introduced in additional than 1,000 exterior employees to assist restore service, if there are any interruptions.

NYC STORM INFORMATION:

Program Teaches Children In ‘Meals Deserts’ How To Develop, Prepare dinner More healthy Meals

Persist with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for the most recent forecast and climate alerts.