WFI suspends Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline, notice issued to Sonam for misconduct

Indian star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, has been provisionally suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Apart from Vinesh, a notice has also been issued to his fellow wrestler Sonam Malik. He is accused of indiscipline during the Olympics and has been asked to respond to the notice by August 16.

According to media reports, three charges of indiscipline have been leveled against Vinesh. Vinesh, who was training in Hungary with coach Voler Ekos, had flown straight from there to Tokyo where she refused to stay in the sports village and train with other members of the Indian team. He also wore a Nike outfit during his bouts, refusing to wear the outfit of Shiv Naresh, the official sponsor of the Indian contingent.

A WFI source told PTI, “This is indiscipline. He has been provisionally suspended and banned from all wrestling-related activities. She will not be able to compete in any national or other domestic competition until she responds and the WFI will take the final call.

“WFI has been reprimanded by the IOA as to why they can’t control their players. Issuing notice to WFI in reference from IOA.” Said that she may be infected with the corona virus because these wrestlers have come to Tokyo from India.

“He did not train with any Indian wrestler. It seemed that she had come with the Hungarian team and had nothing to do with the Indian team.” He said, “One day her training schedule was clashing with the Indian girls’ time and she did the same with them. Decided not to train instead.

“It is not acceptable,” the official said. Senior wrestlers are not expected to behave like this.” Vinesh was considered a gold medal contender in the Games but was stunned by Belarus’s Vanessa. Nineteen-year-old Sonam has been issued a notice for misbehavior.

“These kids feel that they have become star wrestlers and can do anything. Before leaving for Tokyo, Sonam or her family had to get a passport from the WFI office. But he ordered the SAI officials to bring a passport for him. This is not acceptable. They have not achieved anything and what they are doing is not acceptable. ”





